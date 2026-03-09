No Item Song In Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Says Director Harish Shankar: 'Pawan Kalyan Can't Run Behind Item Girl...'

No Item Song In Ustaad Bhagat Singh | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, slated for a theatrical release on March 19. The film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami and Chammak Chandra in supporting roles.

No Item Song In Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Recently, the film’s director Harish Shankar revealed in an interview with Variety India that fans on social media have been asking whether Ustaad Bhagat Singh will feature an item song, comparing it to Gabbar Singh, which he had also directed and starred Pawan Kalyan.

'Pawan Kalyan Can't Run Behind The Item Girl'

Responding to the speculation, Harish said, "Every song will be an item, but there won't be an item song because somehow I want to maintain the decorum of a Deputy CM. Now, he can't run behind the item girl and sing songs. At this point, I don't think that will be his thing to do now."

'We're Little More Responsible Compared To Our Gabbar Singh Days'

He added that he also has to maintain Pawan's decorum. Since Pawan sir is known for his mass appeal and heroism, and his image has skyrocketed after his success, Harish said audiences would get a 'feast' watching that aura and heroism on screen.

Shankar noted that the team feels a greater sense of responsibility now compared to the Gabbar Singh days.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set for a theatrical clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.