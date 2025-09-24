They Call Him OG Advance Booking Report: Pawan Kalyan Starrer All Set To Take A Bumper Opening

They Call Him OG Poster

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG is all set to release on September 25, 2025. The film is originally a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well. While Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the antagonist in the movie. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the advance booking is just fantastic.

According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day has already collected around Rs. 75 crores worldwide. They Call Him OG has collected Rs. 45 gross in India, and Rs. 30 crore gross overseas, including the paid previews.

It looks like the movie will end its pre-sales for the first day with a collection of around Rs. 90-100 crore gross worldwide. The film will surely take a bumper opening, but it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to become a hit or not.

Pawan Kalyan's last release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, had also taken a bumper opening at the box office. However, due to negative reviews, the film failed to make a mark at the box office, and only collected Rs. 87.19 crore in India.

While They Call Him OG is expected to do well at the box office in the Telugu language, it will be interesting to see whether the Hindi version will get a good response at the box office or not. Pawan Kalyan is yet to make his mark as a pan-India star.

Pawan Kalyan Not Well

On Tuesday, the PRO of the actor took to social media to inform everyone that Pawan Kalyan is not keeping well. He tweeted, "Deputy Chief Minister of the State, Sri Pawan Kalyan, has fallen ill with a viral fever. Sri Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from fever for the past two days. Despite the fever, he attended Assembly meetings on Monday and conducted reviews with officials."

The PRO further wrote, "The severity of the fever increased from Monday night. In this context, doctors have conducted tests and are providing treatment. They have advised rest. Despite suffering from the fever, he held teleconferences with officials regarding departmental matters."