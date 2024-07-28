 Nikki Tamboli To Participate In Bigg Boss Marathi After Her Stint In Bigg Boss 14
Nikki Tamboli has also been a part of shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli who rose to fame with her stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 14 and also went ahead to be one of the finalists on the show is reportedly all set to take up another reality show soon.

Well, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the 5th season of Bigg Boss Marathi has now been announced and is all set to stream very soon. Now, according to media reports, Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli is all set to participate in the 5th instalment of Bigg Boss Marathi. A teaser of the same has been released by the streaming platform on their Instagram handle. While the actress' face in the show has not been revealed, fans of the actress were quick to figure out about her participation in the show.

Apart from Bigg Boss 14, Nikki also went ahead to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi, the show was hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar in the previous seasons, however, this time around, Riteish Deshmukh has been roped in as the new host of the show. Apart from Nikki, Abhijeet Sawant, Paddy Kamble, Shubhankar Tawde, Manasi Naik, Russian actress Irena Rudakova, Vaibhav Chavan, Splitsvilla fame Arbaaz Patel, Instagram influencer Sameeksha Takke can be seen participating in this season of the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 will go on air today, 9 PM on Colors Marathi.

