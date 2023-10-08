'Next Jaya Bachchan': Taapsee Pannu Slammed After She Loses Cool At Paps In Mumbai (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has often been seen having a love-hate relationship with the paparazzi. As she stepped out in the city on Saturday night, she once again grabbed eyeballs, after she was seen losing her cool at the shutterbugs and taking digs at them about being mistreated.

On Saturday night, Taapsee was seen enjoying a dinner date with her friends, and as soon as she stepped out of the restaurant, she was surrounded by the paparazzi, eager to catch one clear glimpse of the actress.

However, the actress seemed to be not expecting the barrage of cameras at her, and she was seen trying her best to keep her irritation in check.

Taapsee Pannu loses cool at paps

In a video which has now gone viral on the internet, Taapsee can be seen asking the paps to clear the way. "Please hatt jaiye," she kept repeating.

Not just that, but she also added, "Aaram se bol rahe hai nahi toh bologe dhakka lag gaya." (I am requesting nicely otherwise you'll later say we pushed you).

Taapsee's exchange with the paps did not go down well with netizens, who went on to slam her and call her arrogant. "Iske plz hat jao me bhi attitude jhalak rha hai," a user commented, while another wrote, "Next Jaya Bachchan".

Read Also Taapsee Pannu Raises Temperature In See-Through Wet Saree As She Takes A Dip In Pool

Taapsee's upcoming projects

On the work front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of one of the biggest films of her career -- Dunki. The film will mark the first time she will be seen sharing the screen with none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots fame, Dunki is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Christmas this year.

Besides, Taapsee's maiden production, Dhak Dhak, starring Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi, is also up for release in theatres on October 13.

The actress will also be seen reprising her role in the second installment of the film Haseen Dillruba.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)