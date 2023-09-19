PHOTO: Taapsee Pannu Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹3.46 Crore On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu brought home a brand new luxury car on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. With the blessings of the Lord, the actress welcomed a new member to her family in the form a swanky new set of wheels.

A photo of Taapsee posing with her new car has now gone viral on the internet. The actress got herself a luxurious new Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV.

The car is priced at a whopping Rs 3.46 crore in Mumbai, and it is equipped with eight airbags, emergency call system, wireless charging pad, folding tables, ambient lighting, among other amenities.

In the picture, the car can be seen adorned with a giant red bow, with Taapsee posing next to it. She flashed her brightest smile and looked radiant in a salmon pink salwar suit.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the actress as soon the photo went viral on the internet.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects

On the work front, Taapsee has been shooting for her upcoming film Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, which is a sequel to her 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. While Vikrant Massey will be seen reprising his role of Taapsee's husband, the film also has a new entrant in the form of Sunny Kaushal.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is being directed by Jayprad Desai.

Apart from that, Taapsee will be next seen in Dunki, in which she will be sharing the screen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

The film has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and it is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

