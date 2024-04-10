 'Never Peeing Again': Snake Enters Vir Das' Bathroom, Falls In Flush Tank - Comedian Shares Horrifying Video
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Comedian and actor Vir Das won an International Emmy for his Netflix stand-up comedy special Vir Das: Landing in 2023. Recently, he came across a bizarre situation where he found a snake falling from the ceiling as he went to pee in the bathroom.

Taking to his X, Das shared a video and wrote, "At an eco resort for the night because we’re shooting nearby. Needed to take a piss. Opened up the bathroom door, stood over the pot, junk out, and before I began…a snake fell from the ceiling directly on to the water tank near the flush handle. Yup. Never peeing again 👍"

Check out the video:

His movie credits also include Namastey London, Badmaash Company, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Love Aaj Kal and Shivaay, among others.

Das was last seen in The Bubble, which is an American film released in 2022 in which he played the role of Ronjon.

The cast also included Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Guz Khan, Peter Serafinowicz and Harry Trevaldwyn

Vir will also be a part of the Ananya Panday-starrer Call Me Bae.

