 Vir Das Shares Hilarious Conversation With Bengaluru Airport Staff As He Returned With Emmy: 'Joke Ke Liye Puruskar Milte Hain?'
Vir Das Shares Hilarious Conversation With Bengaluru Airport Staff As He Returned With Emmy: 'Joke Ke Liye Puruskar Milte Hain?'

The comedian won an International Emmy Award for his Netflix show Vir Das: Landing.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Vir Das bagged his International Emmy Award recently for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category in New York. This was his second nomination; earlier, he was nominated in the same category in 2021 for the stand-up special named For India.

The Go Goa Gone actor shared a hilarious conversation with the airport security staff at the Bengaluru airport while he was returning with his Emmy in his luggage. Taking to his X account, he said, "Bengaluru airport security.  Officer: bag me murti hai? Me: sir Puruskar hai. Officer: acha. Is me ke sharp Point hai? Me: sir sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai. Officer: acha acha. Dikhaiye."

Check it out:

"I open the bag. He looks at the award. Lifts it up. It’s not sharp. Officer: accha hai. Badhai ho. Kya karte ho? Me: Comedian sir. Joke sunata hoon. Him: joke ke liye puruskar milte hain? Me: mujhko bhi ajeeb laga sir. We both laugh. I put it back in the bag. I head to my flight," he concluded.

Recently, Amul India paid tribute to Vir Das for winning the prestigious Emmy Award. Sharing it on his social media, he said that he "teared up" after looking at it. The Badmaash Company actor wrote, "Didn't cry about the Emmy. Saw this. Teared up. To come home to something like this, for someone like me. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Vir Das: Landing was released in 2022. It digs deep into his childhood in India and his move to America.

