 Netizens Spot Mistake In Oppenheimer During Cillian Murphy’s Scene
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Netizens Spot Mistake In Oppenheimer During Cillian Murphy’s Scene | Source: Twitter

As Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, Oppenheimer continues to rule the box office across the globe, eagle-eyed netizens have taken to social media to point out a mistake in one of the film’s scenes featuring Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular role. This comes amid the flak Oppenheimer has been receiving in India for its sex scene featuring Bhagavad Gita. 

A Twitter user pointed out how the American flag used in a scene set in the year 1945, shows 50 stars instead of 48 (representing its states). For those unversed, Alaska and Hawaii didn't become states until 1959. The post read, “It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945.”

Scores of netizens shared their hilarious reactions to the same. 

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer, which hit the theatres on July 21, has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike but it has also hurt the sentiments of many Indian viewers over a sex scene featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus. 

Uday Mahurkar from Save Culture Save India Foundation penned an open letter to the makers of ‘Oppenheimer’, saying the scene featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita scene has hurt religious sentiments. He also urged the Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry to take necessary action.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene. The minister has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to the objectionable scene. The Minister has directed the filmmakers to promptly remove the controversial scene from the film. Moreover, he has warned that stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie. 

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb'. The film has a topline cast comprising Cillian Murphy in the title role, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid.

