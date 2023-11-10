Netizens Spot Anushka Sharma’s Baby Bump In Leaked Bengaluru Hotel Video (WATCH) |

Back in October, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were reported to become parents for the second time. While the two neither confirmed nor denied the reports, an inside video from a Bengaluru hotel, shows the duo walking together, with netizens pointing out Anushka’s baby bump beneath a loose black dress. Watch the leaked video below.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at team's hotel. pic.twitter.com/VLMQ6sUHEn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2023

Anushka arrived in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband Virat ahead of the Indian cricket team's match against the Netherlands for the World Cup.

As per reports, Anushka and Kohli were seen at a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Although they were photographed by paparazzi, they requested not to release the images and assured that they would make an official announcement in due time.

The two married in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for a few years. They were blessed with a daughter, Vamika in January 2021. The couple has kept their baby girl away from the public eye and has requested the paparazzi to not take pictures of her.

During an RCB Podcast with Danish Sait, Virat how he draws strength and inspiration from Anushka's motherhood journey, Virat said, "For a mother, it's life-changing completely. And how she has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 percent of what she has gone through."

Talking about Anushka, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

