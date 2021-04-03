Netflix's new show, Ajeeb Daastaans, explores hidden layers in human relationships

Anthologies seem to be the order of the day, at least when it comes to recent Indian content on Netflix! After the success of Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, the streaming platform is ready with yet another anthology of four short films titled Ajeeb Daastaans, all set to premiere on April 16! The producers are Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment. The anthology promises to explore the hidden layers in human relationships and conflict of emotions tied down to testing times on account of social norms.

Writer and director Shashank Khaitan said, “Majnu explores the dynamics of three characters, their interpersonal relationships and how they keep evolving with each scene.”

The first short film in the anthology, Majnu, is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Armaan Ralhan. The second Khilauna has been directed by Raj Mehta and written by Sumit Saxena. The cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, child artiste Inayat Verma.