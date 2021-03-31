Cinema Journal Exclusive: Namit Das, Vikram Kochhar to reunite for Netflix series?

Years after the two shared screen space as brothers in the sitcom Sumit Sambhal Lega, Namit Das and Vikram Kochhar are set to reunite on screen, albeit on the digital one this time. Cinema Journal has learnt that Namit Das and Vikram Kochhar are a part of Netflix’s upcoming political-gangster drama Chuna. The series, which is headlined by Jimmy Sheirgill, is currently in production and is based in Uttar Pradesh. Both Namit and Vikram have already started the shooting for the series, an insider informs.

A source tells, “Namit plays a pivotal role in the multi-starrer show, which has several characters. Namit’s character is something he hasn’t done before. There is a lot of white-collar crime involved with his character and it’s interesting to see Namit play it.” The last year has been quite eventful for Namit, professionally. The actor was a part of the acclaimed web series, Aarya, which was led by Sushmita Sen and was also seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Chuna will be Namit’s first original on Netflix India.