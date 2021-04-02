Cinema Journal Exclusive: Ali Quli Mirza to be Swara Bhasker and gang’s nemesis?

Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra have began shooting for their next flick, Jahaan Chaar Yaar. While the female friendship movie already consists of four power-packed actresses, the cast also comprises of men who play their spouses on screen. A source tells Cinema Journal that actor Ali Quli Mirza, best known for his stint in the eighth season of the reality show, Bigg Boss, plays plays a pivotal role. He will play Meher Vij’s husband. Ali, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, will play a character close to his kin.
“He plays a Navy officer whose wife is pretty dominant. How he plans to murder his wife because of the same, is what his character’s motive is,” an insider tells. Mirza was last seen in the highly popular series Mirzapur 2, where he played Shekhu Nai. Ali Quli will also be seen as a transgender in Randeep Hooda-led Inspector Avinash.
Alongside Ali, fresh faces like Suraj Singh and Mitansh Nehra also play the other husbands in the film. Suraj is paired with Swara. The shooting for the movie has already begun in Lucknow. The next schedule will take place in Goa. The film revolves around the women and their friendship. What happens when monotony hits four friends and they plan to escape to Goa for a breather, is the basic crux of the story. Their husbands act catalyst to the plot.
The film marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Kamal Pandey. He has earlier worked on films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird and Shakti: The Power. The film is helmed under Soundrya Production.
We couldn’t reach out to the above-mentioned actors for their comment.
