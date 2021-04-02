Cinema Journal Exclusive: Ali Quli Mirza to be Swara Bhasker and gang’s nemesis?

Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra have began shooting for their next flick, Jahaan Chaar Yaar. While the female friendship movie already consists of four power-packed actresses, the cast also comprises of men who play their spouses on screen. A source tells Cinema Journal that actor Ali Quli Mirza, best known for his stint in the eighth season of the reality show, Bigg Boss, plays plays a pivotal role. He will play Meher Vij’s husband. Ali, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, will play a character close to his kin.

“He plays a Navy officer whose wife is pretty dominant. How he plans to murder his wife because of the same, is what his character’s motive is,” an insider tells. Mirza was last seen in the highly popular series Mirzapur 2, where he played Shekhu Nai. Ali Quli will also be seen as a transgender in Randeep Hooda-led Inspector Avinash.