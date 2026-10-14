'Neha Was Unaware Of Meaning': Arjun Bijlani Issues Apology As Wife Faces Backlash Over Wearing T-Shirt With Islam Reference |

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has issued an official statement on behalf of himself and his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, clarifying that they had no intention of hurting any religious sentiments by wearing the controversial T-shirt. The statement comes after the couple faced backlash over Neha wearing a T-shirt bearing the names of Allah and Prophet Muhammad. Addressing the controversy, the statement clarified, “Neha was completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it.”

Arjun and Neha further clarified that they had “no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community.” The couple reiterated that they respect all religions, faiths and beliefs and would never “knowingly do anything to hurt the sentiments of others.”

We sincerely apologise. ❤️ https://t.co/092cdOzZgI — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 14, 2026

Acknowledging the backlash they have faced, the couple reiterated that they were unaware of the significance of the writing on the T-shirt. Their official statement also condemned the trolling and abusive language directed at them. It read, “While we understand that people may have strong feelings about matters of religious significance, the trolling, abusive language, curses and threats directed at Neha are deeply distressing and unacceptable. A situation arising from a lack of awareness should not become a reason to subject an individual to online harassment or threats.”

The couple also clarified that they had not purchased the T-shirt themselves but had received it as a gift from a fan in Bangkok. Arjun and Neha added that they celebrate all festivals and would never intentionally hurt anyone's sentiments. Apologising for the unintended controversy, they said, “We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in future with regards to the gifts received.”

The statement concluded with an appeal to the public to approach the matter with understanding, sensitivity and compassion. Arjun also urged people to stop spreading hate or targeting Neha and her family. The statement ended with the note, “We hope this clarification helps put the matter into perspective and request everyone to allow the situation to be addressed with dignity and understanding.”