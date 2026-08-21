Arjun Bijlani Meets With Car Accident While Returning From Shoot In Mumbai, Actor Escapes Unhurt

Arjun Bijlani Escapes Unhurt After Car Accident | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Chumbak, met with a car accident while returning from a promotional event. The actor had recently begun promoting the family comedy series, which is set to premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2026.

Arjun Bijlani Meets With Car Accident

As reported by Times Now, Arjun had visited the sets of Indian Game Show on Thursday, August 20, hosted by the popular duo Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, to promote Chumbak. However, while he was returning from the shoot, the car in which he was travelling met with an accident. Fortunately, Arjun and the other people travelling in the vehicle are safe.

More About Chumbak

Chumbak is a family comedy series that revolves around five quirky families living as neighbours in Chumbak Colony. The show is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 28, 2026.

The series has been created by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, the duo known for popular shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. The series also stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

For now, fans can heave a sigh of relief as the actor is safe and has not suffered any injuries. Further details about the accident are awaited, while Arjun is yet to share his side of the incident publicly.

Arjun was last seen in the cooking based reality show Laughter Chefs season 3, where he was paired with Tejasswi Prakash.

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 3, lifting the coveted trophy after an entertaining grand finale. The duo clinched the title with an impressive total of 99 stars, securing the top spot among the finalists.

The finale saw tough competition as the celebrity pairs battled it out in a series of entertaining cooking challenges. Aly and Jannat eventually came out on top, while Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash finished as the first runner-up pair. Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav secured the second runner-up position.