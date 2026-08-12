Arjun Bijlani REVEALS Mouni Roy Is Going Through 'Tough Phase Of Her Life'; Reacts To Dating Rumours

A lot of allegations and claims have been made against actress Mouni Roy lately. The actress has also been continuously linked to one of her best friends, Arjun Bijlani. Debunking rumours about a romantic relationship between them, Arjun said in a recent interview, "Someone or the other has been trying to defame Mouni. I don’t know who."

Arjun also revealed that a lot has been going on in Mouni's life lately. He shared that the actress is going through "a tough phase of her life." Speaking to Telly Talk India, he said, "She (Mouni) is going through a tough phase in her life," as per Hindustan Times. He further explained that people have been creating false narratives about her life. The actor added, "First, there were some comments about her sexuality, then someone said something about her drinking. I mean, everyone goes to parties. Everyone enjoys themselves. That’s normal."

He further called out those questioning their relationship and claimed that the two have worked together on a show and made several videos together. He explained that they have gone out for dinner "50 times" and chilled together. The actor said he does not understand why someone would write such things about them, seemingly referring to reports that allegedly linked the two romantically.

Addressing the articles linking him and Mouni, Arjun said their friend Krystle D'Souza gave the needed answer because she knows him well. He said, "I initially ignored it, but I think Krystle said, ‘What nonsense,' because she knows me. People who know us obviously commented on the post. So I felt that if my friends were speaking up and I didn't, it would be wrong."

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani share a close friendship that dates back to their days in the television industry, with the two having worked together on the popular show Naagin. Over the years, they have remained close friends and have often been seen spending time together, attending events and sharing fun moments on social media. Mouni was married to businessman Suraj Nambiar, while Arjun is married to Neha Swami, with whom he has a son.