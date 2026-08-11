Mouni Roy Turns Up The Heat In Breezy Mini Dress For Effortless Goa Vacation Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 11, 2026

Mouni Roy opted for a breezy brown mini dress that perfectly complements the laid-back vibe of a Goa getaway.

The dress features a deep V-neckline, adding a feminine touch to its otherwise relaxed silhouette while the delicate spaghetti straps keep the outfit light and summery.

The earthy chocolate-brown hue gives the outfit a warm, sophisticated feel while keeping the overall look understated and chic.

The gathered, cinched waist adds definition to her silhouette while retaining the easy-breezy feel of the dress.

The tiered mini-skirt design gives the outfit playful movement and adds to its casual vacation appeal.

Mouni accessorised with multiple stacked metallic bangles, bringing an Indian-inspired touch to her Western outfit.

She paired the look with gold-toned hoop earrings, adding a subtle hint of glam without overpowering the dress.