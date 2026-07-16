'Not Every Friendship Needs A Romantic Angle': Arjun Bijlani Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Mouni Roy, Slams Clickbait Pages

Arjun Bijlani Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Mouni Roy, Slams Clickbait Pages |

Lately, rumours have been doing the rounds claiming that television actors Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy are romantically involved. However, shutting down the speculation, Bijlani issued a strongly worded statement, saying they had suddenly been linked only because "a gossip page needs a headline." He also clarified that Mouni is currently going through a difficult phase and that he was simply standing by his longtime friend during that time.

In an official statement, Bijlani condemned the baseless reports. He wrote, "Dear clickbait pages, two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline." Explaining the reason behind their recent interactions, he added, "Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time," indicating that his support for Mouni stemmed purely from their long-standing friendship and concern for her well-being.

The actor further urged media pages to verify facts before publishing stories. "Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create," he said.

Bijlani also expressed disappointment over certain pages publishing what he called "baseless" stories in the name of entertainment. He stressed that not every interaction between a man and a woman should be twisted into a romantic narrative.

Concluding his statement, the actor appealed to the media to exercise greater responsibility while reporting. "We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't," he wrote.

The rumours began after several gossip pages claimed that Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy were secretly dating, citing their recent public appearances and Arjun's presence by Mouni's side during a difficult phase in her life. Their longstanding friendship was interpreted as a romantic relationship, with multiple social media posts and entertainment portals suggesting that the two actors were more than "just friends." The speculation soon gained traction online before Arjun addressed the reports.