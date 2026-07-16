'What Is This Nonsense?': Krystle D'Souza Slams Pap Page For Linking Mouni Roy With Arjun Bijlani

Actress Krystle D'Souza slammed a paparazzi page for spreading dating rumours about Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani. The page shared a video of the two actors stepping out of a Mumbai restaurant and hinted that they were romantically involved following Mouni's divorce from Suraj Nambiar .

The video showed Mouni leaving the restaurant with her friend Anusha Dandekar, while Arjun Bijlani walked out shortly afterwards. The page, however, overlaid the clip with the text, "Are Arjun & Mouni Roy secretly dating after Mouni's divorce with Suraj?"

The post did not go down well with Krystle, who called out the page in the comments. "What is this nonsense. Just for views you guys will post anything."

Several social media users also criticised the page for creating what they called baseless speculation. "It's high time, totally boycott the paps, they have very sick mentality," commented one user.

Another wrote, "Whatt the nonsense!! Are you guys out of your sense? They are just best friends nothing else. Stop writing such nonsense things just for your own benefits likes and views. This is so shameful."

A third user added, "Whatt the hell are you guys are nonsense. Why you guys are spreading baseless rumours about their friendship. They are just best friends. Arjun is happily married and Mouni is divorced that doesn't mean you guys make a fake narrative about them. Stop writing such things just for your engagement, views and likes."

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani's friendship

Mouni and Arjun have shared a close friendship for years. They first became friends while working together on Ektaa Kapoor's hit supernatural drama Naagin and have remained close ever since. Over the years, they have supported each other both personally and professionally, often celebrating milestones together and interacting on social media. Their friendship has long been admired by fans, and Arjun's wife, Neha Swami, also shares a warm bond with Mouni.

Mouni recently urged paparazzi to stop photographing her

This has come just a day after Mouni expressed her frustration with the paparazzi. The actress recently reacted to a viral video from July 14 that showed photographers continuing to film her even after she got into her car while stepping out with Anusha. She later addressed the incident through an Instagram story, which she eventually deleted.

In her now-deleted post, Mouni requested photographers to stop covering her public appearances altogether.

"Don't pap me ever pl. I have not called you guys for long enough. Promise to love and respect you, but not call you. Please never come for me ever. Would be grateful. So next time anyone sees me papped, I haven't called them. Don't want you to pap me ever at all. Just stop, please. Please. Ever again. All my love and respect (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni was recently seen in the web series Ab Hoga Hisaab, alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinash Mishra. She will next be seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's The Wives.