Suraj Nambiar Shares First Post After Announcing Separation From Mouni Roy; Disables Comments

Suraj Nambiar's New Instagram Post | Instagram

Last week, there were speculations on social media that Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, are separated. Amid the rumours, Suraj deleted his Instagram account. But, a few of days ago, they shared a joint statement confirming that they are separated. Now, after announcing the separation from Mouni, Suraj shared a new post on Instagram on Tuesday, which has a few pictures and videos of himself and his pet dog.

He has not written anything in the caption and has also disabled the comments. Check out the post below...

Apart from a couple of posts, Suraj has deleted all his pictures and videos with Mouni, including their wedding photos. The two had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, but after announcing the separation, Mouni is again following Suraj.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Separation Statement

Last Thursday, the two shared a joint statement, which read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding."

The statement further read, "At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj (sic)."