'Left Her Kids & Came': After Paparazzi Row, Mouni Roy Thanks Friend Subhashree Ganguly For Rushing To Her Side; Netizens Ask 'Are You Okay?' |

Days after making headlines for calling out paparazzi for recording her without permission, Naagin actress Mouni Roy shared a heartfelt post thanking her close friend and Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly. Revealing how Subhashree rushed to be by her side when she needed her the most, Mouni's emotional note left fans concerned about her well-being.

Sharing a picture of herself hugging Subhashree, Mouni wrote, "Grateful for her. Asked her to come. She booked in 10 minutes and left her home and kids & came in the moment rn (sic)."

Subhashree responded with love in the comments, writing, "I love you my Mon."

Mouni's post left several fans worried, with many wondering if she was doing okay. One user commented, "@imouniroy, I'm so worried. What do you mean by 'drip' in your caption? Are you okay? Please take care of yourself." Another wrote, "Mouni be like: 'If not him... I have my girlies.'" A third fan commented, "Please take good care of yourself, Mon. Nothing matters more than your health."

Many others also praised Mouni for the calm and dignified way she handled the recent paparazzi incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday night (July 14) when Mouni Roy stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra with Anusha Dandekar. As paparazzi continued filming her even after she got inside her car, the actress repeatedly asked them to stop, saying, "Band karo." Despite her requests, the photographers kept recording, prompting Mouni to express her displeasure over the intrusion into her privacy. The video soon went viral, with many social media users backing the actress and criticising the paparazzi for crossing boundaries.

Who Is Subhashree Ganguly?

Subhashree Ganguly is one of the leading actresses in the Bengali film industry, known for films such as Challenge, Boss, Parineeta, Boudi Canteen, and Babli. She is married to filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, and the couple has two children. Subhashree and Mouni Roy have shared a close friendship for years. The two actresses are often seen celebrating birthdays, festivals, and vacations together, frequently expressing their affection for each other on social media and referring to one another as family.