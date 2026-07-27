Mouni Roy Nails Quiet Luxury In ₹3.81 Lakh Corset-Skirt; Decoding Her Chic Style

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 27, 2026
Mouni Roy embraced Italian luxury in a coordinated Dolce & Gabbana ensemble featuring the fashion house's signature Majolica print.
She wore the Majolica-print poplin bustier top worth ₹1,28,932 ($1,345), featuring a structured corset-inspired silhouette with a flattering sweetheart neckline and broad shoulder straps.
The actress paired it with the matching Majolica-print long skirt priced at ₹2,48,757 ($2,595), creating a seamless head-to-toe designer look.
The full-length skirt added graceful movement and balanced the fitted bustier perfectly, giving the outfit an elegant, feminine silhouette.
Mouni kept her accessories minimal, opting for a sleek gold cuff bracelet that subtly elevated the look without taking attention away from the statement print.
Her beauty look featured soft glam makeup with a flawless matte base, sculpted cheeks, defined brows, dramatic winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lips.
She styled her glossy dark hair in loose, effortless waves with a side parting, complementing the romantic vibe of the outfit.