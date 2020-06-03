Neetu Kapoor twins with daughter Riddhima Sahni in latest Instagram post; see pic

Mumbai: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, passed away.

From playing scrabble to getting haircuts, Riddhima has not left her mother's side since she reached Mumbai after the demise of her father. Now, the mother-daughter duo has set up twinning goals in their recent social media post.

Riddhima took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Neetu. In the image, two are sporting chequered shirts and flaunting a long-bob hairstyle.