Nawazuddin Siddiqui teams up with Shenpenn Khymsar for a film based on Dalai Lama's life - details inside

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and writer-filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar have teamed up for a film based on the life of religious leader Dalai Lama. The film is titled Karma: Running To Stand Still. Several pictures of Nawazuddin with Shenpenn have surfaced online.

Buddhism, Samsara, and the human realm inspired Shenpenn to write Karma: Running To Stand Still, a story that has been culminating for over a decade.

Nawazuddin: Will make this film and no one can stop us

Nawazuddin recently shared that when Shenpenn narrated the film's script to him, he had goosebumps. Commending Shenpenn's work and sharing his excitement of working on the film, Nawazuddin said, "We will make this film together, and no one can stop us. I’ve known Shenpenn for six years now, and I could see how talented he was from our very first meeting. When Shenpenn first narrated his story to me, I had goose bumps - and I still do. Ever since I heard his story, I’ve reiterated it to so many people that I know. I was mesmerised. I am patiently waiting for the day we start shooting. The movie’s potential excites me."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Shenpenn Khymsar |

Shenpenn stated that he is inspired by Dalai Lama and has imbibed his teachings in his life. "Before the film takes off next year, we will visit Dharamshala to seek his blessings. It’s taken me 10 years to write the script, and there is no greater joy than bringing my story to life with an actor who is as gifted as Nawaz," he said.

Shenpenn believes that only an actor of Nawazuddin’s caliber and dedication would be able to do justice to the role.

About Karma: Running To Stand Still

The journey of writing and conceptualising Karma: Running To Stand Still has been long and arduous. In early 2020, Nawazuddin visited Darjeeling, Shenpenn’s birthplace, to discuss the story. After years of conversations and exchanges, the film has finally been greenlit and is scheduled to begin production in 2024.

While 30 per cent of the story is set in the Himalayas and Sikkim in India, the film will predominantly be shot in New York City.