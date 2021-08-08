Navarasa review: This Netflix anthology is a mixed bag of few hits and major misses

But, the way it does so is too basic, too predictable with little of the nuance needed to explore guilt and redemption. Wars and resurrections feature in two pieces — Peace and Thunintha Pin — both somewhat middling and muddled efforts. The former, dealing with the armed conflict with Sri Lanka, has a most heart-warming sequence involving a pup, but ends up going nowhere. Payasam has a telling comment on the institution of marriage and the dessert at its heart — made of the hard chickpea and the soft yellow lentils that come together for the payasam (and a marriage) to work. But, again, the messaging is cluttered.

Then there are the ones that don’t work at all. Leading that pack here is Priyadarshan’s Summer of 92, which is singularly unfunny despite Yogi Babu and Nedumudi Venu being cast in it. It has some well-shot sequences of the countryside that evoke nostalgia for a lost time. Incredible as it might sound, it is supposedly based on a true story involving Malayalam actor, Innocent Vareed Thekkethala, and even more incredibly, it is supposed to be a take on laughter. Behind it is Project Agni, that incorporates dialogues about Christopher Nolan fanboy pages and ends up as one, and a bad one at that. What if the entire universe is a computer simulation done by an extremely intelligent species from the future? With December 21, 2012 — the day the world was supposed to come to an end — playing an important part. This is the one that’s truly, if unintentionally, funny.