Naseeruddin Shah Says He Tried Watching RRR & Pushpa But Couldn’t: ‘Mujhse Dekhi Nahi Gayi’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has recently expressed his perspective on commercial films, including RRR and Pushpa, stating that he found them difficult to sit through. He further conveyed his inability to comprehend the appeal of movies that emphasise hypermasculinity, questioning what it is that people enjoy about such portrayals in cinema.

In an interview with the YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Naseeruddin said, “Maine RRR, Pushpa dekhne ki koshish ki, mujhse dekhi nahi gayi. Maine Mani Ratnam ki film puri dekhi kyuki woh kabil filmmaker hai; unka koi agenda nahi hai. Mai imagine nahi kar pata, alawa thrill k ya aapke dil k andar ki jo jasbaat jo chupe huye hai, unko feed karke kahi ek khushi ka ehsas hota ha dekhne ke baad jo aksar kayi din tak rehta hai. Main aise filmein kabhi dekhne na jau.”

(I tried to watch RRR and Pushpa but couldn't. I watched a Mani Ratnam film in its entirety because he is a capable filmmaker; he doesn't have any agenda. I can't imagine, besides the thrill or the emotions hidden within your heart, how watching such films might provide a sense of happiness that often lingers for many days afterward. I will never watch such films.”

RRR is a period action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and released in 2022. Set in the early 20th century during the pre-independence era, RRR is a fictional story that revolves around two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The film imagines a scenario where these two iconic figures cross paths and join forces for a greater cause.

Meanwhile, Pushpa is an action thriller film directed by Sukumar and released in 2021. The film is notable for its intense action sequences, compelling storytelling, and the impressive performance of its lead actor, Allu Arjun. It revolves around the life of its titular character, Pushpa Raj, who is a red sandalwood smuggler in the dense forests of the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The film takes the audience on a journey through the dangerous and ruthless world of illegal wood smuggling.