 Naseeruddin Shah Says He Tried Watching RRR & Pushpa But Couldn’t: ‘Mujhse Dekhi Nahi Gayi’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNaseeruddin Shah Says He Tried Watching RRR & Pushpa But Couldn’t: ‘Mujhse Dekhi Nahi Gayi’

Naseeruddin Shah Says He Tried Watching RRR & Pushpa But Couldn’t: ‘Mujhse Dekhi Nahi Gayi’

Naseeruddin Shah conveyed his inability to comprehend the appeal of movies that emphasise hypermasculinity

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Naseeruddin Shah Says He Tried Watching RRR & Pushpa But Couldn’t: ‘Mujhse Dekhi Nahi Gayi’ |

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has recently expressed his perspective on commercial films, including RRR and Pushpa, stating that he found them difficult to sit through. He further conveyed his inability to comprehend the appeal of movies that emphasise hypermasculinity, questioning what it is that people enjoy about such portrayals in cinema.

In an interview with the YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Naseeruddin said, “Maine RRR, Pushpa dekhne ki koshish ki, mujhse dekhi nahi gayi. Maine Mani Ratnam ki film puri dekhi kyuki woh kabil filmmaker hai; unka koi agenda nahi hai. Mai imagine nahi kar pata, alawa thrill k ya aapke dil k andar ki jo jasbaat jo chupe huye hai, unko feed karke kahi ek khushi ka ehsas hota ha dekhne ke baad jo aksar kayi din tak rehta hai. Main aise filmein kabhi dekhne na jau.” 

(I tried to watch RRR and Pushpa but couldn't. I watched a Mani Ratnam film in its entirety because he is a capable filmmaker; he doesn't have any agenda. I can't imagine, besides the thrill or the emotions hidden within your heart, how watching such films might provide a sense of happiness that often lingers for many days afterward. I will never watch such films.”

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Naseeruddin Shah Calls Popularity Of Kerala Story, Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files...
article-image

RRR is a period action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and released in 2022. Set in the early 20th century during the pre-independence era, RRR is a fictional story that revolves around two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The film imagines a scenario where these two iconic figures cross paths and join forces for a greater cause.

Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Naseeruddin Shah's Remark Against The Kashmir Files' Popularity: 'He Likes To...
article-image

Meanwhile, Pushpa is an action thriller film directed by Sukumar and released in 2021. The film is notable for its intense action sequences, compelling storytelling, and the impressive performance of its lead actor, Allu Arjun. It revolves around the life of its titular character, Pushpa Raj, who is a red sandalwood smuggler in the dense forests of the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The film takes the audience on a journey through the dangerous and ruthless world of illegal wood smuggling. 

Read Also
Nana Patekar REACTS To Naseeruddin Shah's Comment On The Kashmir Files: 'Did You Ask What...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farah Khan REACTS To Videos Of Her Looking Incapacitated During Lalbaugcha Raja Visit: 'It Was All...

Farah Khan REACTS To Videos Of Her Looking Incapacitated During Lalbaugcha Raja Visit: 'It Was All...

Glimpses Of Janhvi Kapoor's Exotic European Vacation

Glimpses Of Janhvi Kapoor's Exotic European Vacation

Inside Karisma Kapoor's Ganpati Celebrations

Inside Karisma Kapoor's Ganpati Celebrations

Oscars 2024: Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film 2018 - Everyone Is A Hero Is India's Official Entry

Oscars 2024: Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film 2018 - Everyone Is A Hero Is India's Official Entry

WATCH: Aamir Khan Visits Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar's House With Laddoos To Seek Blessings From...

WATCH: Aamir Khan Visits Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar's House With Laddoos To Seek Blessings From...