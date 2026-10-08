Nana Patekar’s Mortal Remains Reach Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Jackie Shroff, Family Arrive For Last Rites | X/IANS

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar as his mortal remains were brought to Donje village in Pune. Fadnavis stood alongside the actor’s family as preparations for the final rites got underway. Several celebrities and prominent personalities also arrived at the venue to pay their last respects.

Pune, Maharashtra: The mortal remains of late veteran actor Nana Patekar are being brought to Donje village. https://t.co/VRfwqpjXMg — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar’s Family Performs Last Rites

Nana Patekar’s family members were seen performing the last rites as his mortal remains arrived at Nanachi Wadi in Donje, Pune. The actor’s final rites are being conducted at his farmhouse, where he will be cremated with full state honours.

Pune, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to late veteran actor Nana Patekar in Pune. The mortal remains of the late actor are now being taken to his residence in Donje village, Pune Rural. (Source: CMO Maharashtra) https://t.co/2YLOoWtESg — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

Jackie Shroff Arrives To Attend Last Rites

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was also seen arriving at Donje village to attend Nana Patekar’s last rites. The actor was spotted stepping out of his car as he reached the venue to pay his final respects to the veteran actor.