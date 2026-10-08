Nana Patekar Funeral: Mortal Remains Of Late Actor Head To Pune, Airlifted From Goa Airport Under Tight Security| Visuals Inside |

The mortal remains of veteran actor Nana Patekar have been transported from Goa to Pune as preparations for his final journey are underway. The actor's body was taken from Goa Medical College and Hospital to Manohar International Airport, from where it was airlifted to Pune by an air ambulance.

Tight security arrangements were put in place at the airport as the mortal remains were being transported. A heavy police and administrative presence was also deployed around the mortuary at Goa Medical College, where the actor's body was kept for around 30 minutes to allow people to pay their last respects.

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Following the brief halt, the mortal remains were taken to Manohar International Airport in an ambulance. From there, the body was flown to Pune, where his last rites are scheduled to be performed at his Donje farmhouse.

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Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious in the early hours and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, he was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

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Following his death, his mortal remains were taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem formalities before being transported to Pune.

The Maharashtra government has accorded the veteran actor a state funeral. His final rites at his Donje farmhouse are expected to be attended by family members, friends and several personalities from the film industry.

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Patekar, who had a career spanning nearly five decades, was one of Indian cinema's most respected performers. Known for his powerful screen presence and memorable performances in Hindi and Marathi films, he also remained closely associated with social work and rural life away from the spotlight.