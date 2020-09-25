Namish Taneja back to shooting ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ after self-quarantining

Mumbai: Namish Taneja recently announced on Instagram that his family had unfortunately contracted the novel coronavirus. While he had tested negative, he still took uttermost precaution and isolated himself in another flat.

We recently caught up with the heartthrob where he thanked his fans and well-wishers. “It was a very stressful time since my family tested positive for Covid19. We took immediate precautions and followed all the correct procedures. In all this chaos, one thing I am grateful for is all the good wishes and prayers which I received from my fans. I am sure my family is well on the road to recovery because of this positivity which I have received. I wholeheartedly thank all my fans for standing by me during these trying times.”

He further added, "I have resumed shoot after my isolation period was over and couldn’t be happier about being on the sets of Aye Mere Humsafar on Dangal TV. The show has many interesting twisted planned out for their viewers and I am sure my fans will enjoy this show as much as I enjoy portraying the character of Ved."