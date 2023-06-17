Nakuul Mehta CHALLENGES Gender Stereotype With His Parenting: ‘Never Tell My Son - Don’t Cry Like Girls'

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 actor Nakuul Mehta, who is a father to a two-year-old son named Sufi, is determined not to raise his child within the confines of traditional masculinity.

Mehta believes in fostering an environment where his son is free to express himself without being constrained by societal expectations.

The actor firmly rejects phrases like ‘don't cry like a girl’ and actively discourages their use in front of Sufi. Mehta and his wife, Janki, have consciously discussed and agreed upon this approach.

However, they face challenges when their son encounters such remarks from extended family members, leading to a constant battle of opinions regarding the need for correction.

HERE'S WHAT THE ACTOR SAID

During Pride Month, Mehta states that he doesn't limit his son's choices and allows him the freedom to explore. He recognizes the pressure on boys to constantly prove their masculinity and highlights the tendency to mould girls to cater to fragile male egos.

Mehta encourages vulnerability and shares his own emotional experiences with Sufi. He and his wife want their son to understand that both parents have their "weak days" as well. Sufi is free to express himself, and they support him through his ups and downs.

NAKUUL MEHTA CHALLENGES GENDER STEREOTYPES

In a bold move challenging gender stereotypes, Mehta recently shared a video on Instagram where he danced wearing a skirt.

While some men attempted to ridicule him for defying traditional expectations associated with femininity, the overwhelming response was positive. Many praised the video for promoting inclusivity and a new form of masculinity.

This isn't the first time Mehta has challenged gender norms; he previously participated in a photoshoot wearing gender-fluid clothes sourced from the women's section. He firmly believes that personal comfort should take precedence over restrictive societal norms.