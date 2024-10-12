‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera (Exclusive)

Vihan Verma, known for his performance in the television show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, shares a special connection with the festival of Dussehra. Born on this auspicious day, Vihan speaks to us about how his family still refers to him as an extension of ‘Ravana.’

As he reflects on this significant occasion, he speaks about the deeper meanings behind the festivities."I was born on the day of Dussehra. My family till date tells me how I’m also an extension of Raavan, obviously that’s a joke and I hope they don’t mean it haha. But jokes aside, Dussehra is the festival that marks the victory of good over evil and encourages introspection, personal growth, and the commitment to leading a life aligned with dharma."

For Vihan, Dussehra is not just a time for celebration, but also a moment for reflection. "Dussehra’s message of good triumphing over evil resonates deeply with me as a reminder that no matter how difficult or overwhelming challenges may seem, righteousness and truth will ultimately prevail. The festival inspires me to reflect on my actions and choices, emphasizing the importance of standing up for what is right, even when it’s hard."

Celebrations in Vihan's home are filled with warmth and tradition. "Yes, there’s a lavish lunch spread at home. We decorate the entrance of the home with flowers, put garlands on the car, and do a simple Pooja at home,” concludes the actor.