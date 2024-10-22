'My Career Was Never Downhill': Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up On Taking Up Bigg Boss 18 To REVIVE Her Career (Exclusive)

A popular name in the world of cinema, Shilpa Shirodkar shifted base to television from the big screen a few years ago. The actress, known for her stint in popular projects like Trinetra, Kishaen Kanhaiyya, Khuda Gawah and more took a break from films and returned to television with 'Ek Mutthi Aasman' in the year 2013. The actress who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal right before she entered the show. Speaking to us exclusively, the Khuda Gawah fame opened up on seeing the show as a chance to revive her career, thoughts on putting her reputation at stake with the show and a lot more.

What was it about the show that you decided to take it up this time?

I felt mentally prepared this time to take up the show. I have always loved watching Bigg Boss and at home everyone used to tell me that I’d be a perfect fit. So, this year, I guess the Universe heard it and here I am.

Did you discuss the same with your family before taking up the show? what was their reaction?

Of course they are family and they ought to know. Well, they have always been supportive of everything I take on and are with me in all I decide, so yes they are excited and happy for me.

You come with a great reputation and background, do you think that baggage of maintaining it will always be there since a show like Bigg boss is unfiltered and we all know how things sometimes tend to get?

I am Me and rarely can anything change that. I love being around people and I don’t lose my patience as often. I don’t fear the unseen. What I have earned and who I am will always outshine anything that comes in my life. As for the show, everything will be handled with dignity and love.

Do you also see the show as a help to revive your career in the entertainment industry?

My career has never really gone downhill ever.I was doing television prior to this and in the years that you did not see me it was only because it was a choice I made to not take on something and spend time with myself and my family. So yes, this show will help me connect to a bigger audience and garner more love, that’s how I see it.

Have you followed any previous seasons of the show? If yes, who’s journey do you look up to?

I love Bigg Boss, like I have always said and I have watched every season of the show mostly.