'I'm Broke Financially & Mentally': Indore Comedian Nalin Yadav Shares Video of Him & Brother Beaten Up Post Arrest With Munawar Faruqui In 2021

Comedian Nalin Yadav was arrested with Munawar Faruqui and five others for organising the show and allegedly hurting religious sentiments in 2021. He even spent 57 days in Indore jail.

After years of his release from jail, Nail revealed that he continues to get harassed and is identified as 'anti-nationalist.' On May 26, he shared a video of him and his brother getting hit by local goons. However, the video of the attack is not recent.

Check out the video:

In his Instagram post, he revealed that ever since his release from jail, he has not been home for more than three days in two years as goons continuously harass him and his brother.

"I thought if I left this place, my brother would find peace from this situation, but unfortunately, they broke my brother's leg last year. We filed the first FIR, but nothing happened. Two months later, they broke the same leg, and again we filed an FIR, but nothing happened. Finally, we decided to move away to a different city. It was tough financially and mentally, but we tried," he added.

Nalin revealed that a month ago, he got a warrant delivered from his home and found out that the police registered an FIR against him for fighting with the goons, which he was completely uninformed. He added, "The situation is tough for us. We don't know what to do, how to survive this situation, financially and mentally, we are broke."

"I have never posted about this because I just wanted to forget this incident as soon as possible, but it never left us alone. Today, I am not a comedian anymore. I am not that person who can find laughter in disguise. We are just waiting for justice one day, though I'm not so hopeful about that, but we are trying each and every other day," concluded Yadav.