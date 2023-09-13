Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha Buys Swanky New Sea-Facing Apartment For ₹11 Crore In Bandra

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is now a proud owner of a lavish new apartment in one of the richest localities of Mumbai. The actress reportedly purchased a brand new flat in the Bandra Reclamation area of the city, which is known for its residential societies with a breathtaking sea view.

As per reports, Sonakshi spent a whopping Rs 11 crore to buy the apartment.

The apartment is located on the 26th floor of the 81 Aureate building in Bandra which is home to a number of celebs and industrialists. Spread over a carpet area of of 2208.77 sq ft, the flat is sure to give the actress a picturesque view of the sea and the city's skyline and the majestic Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Read Also Video: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Paps Asking About Wedding Plans With Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi's new Bandra apartment

As per official documents, Sonakshi paid stamp duty worth Rs 55 lakh for the apartment along with Rs 30,000 registration fees. The registration reportedly took place in August this year.

The apartment deal comes with four car parking facilities, 248 sq ft of niche, lobby and air handling unit.

In 2020 too, Sonakshi had purchased a lavish 4BHK in Bandra for Rs 14 crore.sonakshi

Sonakshi's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the web series Dahaad, co-starring Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. It also marked her debut in the OTT world.

Besides, she also has Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness in her kitty, which marks her brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut.

Sonakshi will also be seen playing a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious web show Heeramandi.