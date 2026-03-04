Mumbai: Karanvir Bohra Mourns Father's Demise, Says He Passed Away 'Strong, Dignified & On His Own Terms' | IANS & File Pic

Mumbai: Actor Karanvir Bohra, on Wednesday, mourned the demise of father Mahendra Bohra, and took to his social media account to pen an emotional farewell note.

Remembering his father, who recently passed away, the actor shared that he will miss his father every single day of his life and expressed gratitude for making him a good human being.

Karanvir also shared a heartfelt video montage compiling several cherished memories of his father.

The video featured glimpses from his father’s younger days in the industry along with many other special moments of them both, reflecting on the beautiful bond the father and son shared.

The montage further included a few rare pictures from his parents’ early days of marriage as well as some recent photographs of the couple's happy times together.

Sharing the post, Karanvir wrote,“Love you, Dad. I’m going to miss you more than words can ever say. Anyone who has lost a parent knows the kind of ache it leaves behind."

"But even in this pain, I find peace in knowing you lived a full, beautiful life. You left us the way you always wished to......peacefully and without suffering.”

He added, “You used to say you wanted to leave this world with your boots on... and that’s exactly how you went. Strong. Dignified. On your own terms.”

“You taught me everything that truly matters. To stay hopeful, no matter how hard life gets. To bounce back when u fall. To live with energy, with passion, with positivity."

"To never give up. Your spirit was unstoppable, and you made sure that spirit lived in me too,” he further wrote.

Expressing his pride in being his son, Karanvir wrote, “You taught me to dream — to be a producer’s actor, never to leave set without finishing your shot."

"You taught me to create. You taught me to be kind. You taught me to carry myself with style and grace, just like you did. Not just in the way we dress, but in the way we treat people.”

“Every single person who speaks about you says the same thing — what a good man he was. And they’re right. You were a rare soul. I am proud. I am blessed. I am forever grateful that I was born as your son,” he added.

The doting son assured his kare father that he shall take care of everything. “Papa… meri jaan, mera dil tujhpe qurbaan. Always. and now you carry on your next journey, knowing that I’ll take care of everything. #omnamahshivaya @mbohra56.”

Talking about Karanvir’s father, Mahendra Bohra, he was a filmmaker and producer associated with the Hindi film industry for decades.

He was known for producing films such as Tejaa, Lashkar, and Pyar Ka Karz, and also had good ties with the entertainment industry.

