'2000 Kar Denge': The 50's Manisha Rani's Viral Holi Moment; Beggar Shares Google Pay Details On Camera - Watch Video

The reality show star Manisha Rani was spotted at a Holi bash on Tuesday, and when beggars came to ask her for money, she asked one of them if they had Google Pay. Surprisingly, the beggar gave a number and told Manisha to transfer money. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Manisha Rani | Instagram

The reality show star Manisha Rani was clicked by the paparazzi at a Holi bash in Mumbai. A video of the actress has gone viral, in which she asks a beggar if she has Google Pay. Well, the beggar replies that yes, she does have, and gives Manisha her number. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Manisha asks the beggar, "Google Pay rakhte hai?" So, the beggar takes out a chit with a number written on it and gives it to Manisha, "Ye le didi." The 50 contestant then tells that she will transfer the money, so the beggar asks for the chit back, and tells Manisha to take a picture of it. Another woman asks the actress how much she will transfer, so Manisha says, "2000 kar denge sabke liye (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Manisha Rani & Beggar Videos

On X (Twitter), netizens have hilariously reacted to the viral video of Manisha and the beggar. A netizen tweeted, "UPI is so goated that even beggars are having an UPI account and getting payment in Gpay 🔥 Big boss OTT runner-up Manisha Rani asks a poor women 'Google pay rakhte hai', poor women immediately shared an UPI ID 😹 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Bad news for travellers now..pehle bahaana to maar sakte thay ki chutta nai hai..ab toh vo bhi gaya (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Manisha Rani TV Shows

Manisha rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. She became the second runner-up in the show. Later, she featured in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Rise and Fall, and The 50.

As an actress, she was seen in Dreamiyata Dramaa's Haale Dil. Her performance in the show was appreciated.

