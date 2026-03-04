'You Are A Potential Rapist...': Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Getting Rape Threats

Ayesha Khan On Rape Threats | Instagram

Celebrities have to face a lot of trolling on social media, especially, the female celebs. Sometimes the trolls cross their limit and write obscene comments on the posts of celebrities. Recently, while talking to senior journalist Barkha Dutt at We The Women Asia, Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan revealed that she gets rape threats on Instagram almost every day.

While talking about trolls, Ayesha said, “I am almost every day sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top; people have a problem. I wear skirts; people have a problem. I have to think before posting."

When she was asked if it impacts her, the actress said, "Yes, 100%! If I have to think before wearing something or wanting to post something, just because someone else is going to sexualise me, it's, of course, a very sad space to be in. I don't know, there's a very thin line I keep struggling, sometimes I am like 'I don't care, whatever it is, I am going to post', and sometimes I am like I am not in the mood to see any comments telling me whatever they would have done to me if they had a chance."

She added, "Because you are a potential rapist if you had the strength or you could do what you are saying, you would have done it. So it's very scary that these are actual human beings around us. These are not just comments, these are normal human beings. These are people who are telling you that they would have done things to you."

When asked if she received rape threats online, Ayesha said, "Yes everyday, I can open my phone right now and show it to you, and it is so normal. Who is doing what for this? Nothing is being done; it's not like a very new problem that has just been introduced to us. It's been happening since ages. I so wish there was something strict for this."

Ayesha started her career as an actress with the TV show Balveer Returns. She was later seen in a few Telugu movies, and rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 17.

Last year, we saw Ayesha in three Hindi films: Jaat, Dhurandhar (Shararat song), and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Reportedly, she will next be seen in Bhagam Bhag 2 alongside Akshay Kumar.