Mumbai: Actress Anshul Chauhan Visits Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Home For Ganpati Bappa's Blessings

Actress Anshul Chauhan and her husband recently visited Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's home in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav 2023.

Indian cricket legend Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka welcomed their guests with open arms as they sough the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Chauhan is going to co-star with Anushka Sharma in her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, which is a biopic on the life of former Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka is going to play Goswami's character in the film which written by Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Prosit Roy.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma is producing the film under the banner of Clean Slate Film.

The film will mark Anushka Sharma's return to the screens, after 5-year hiatus with her last film being Zero.

Kohli meanwhile, recently returned home from Sri Lanka after India's successful campaign in the Asia Cup 2023.

Team India lifted their 8th Asia Cup title and second under captain Rohit Sharma last week after defeating co-hosts Sri Lanka in the final.

Kohli was on Wednesday spotted at the residence of Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati.

Virat Kohli At Rahul Kanal's Home For Ganpati Darshan.pic.twitter.com/1IyEOoqRRX — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) September 20, 2023

Kohli, dressed in a black Kurta, was spotted exiting Kanal's residence, with the host accompanying him to the exit. The former Indian cricket captain shared a warm embrace with Kanal before departing.

Earlier on Tuesday, actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media to extend their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

