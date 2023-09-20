WATCH: Virat Kohli Visits Shinde Camp Leader Rahul Kanal's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan

Renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was seen in Mumbai on Wednesday when he paid a visit to the residence of Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati.

Kohli, dressed in a black Kurta, was spotted exiting Kanal's residence, with the host accompanying him to the exit. The former Indian cricket captain shared a warm embrace with Kanal before departing.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli at a friend's home to seek the blessing of Ganpati Bappa. [Wrogn_edits] pic.twitter.com/i9pW2e08cL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media to extend their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a carousel of three pictures from their Mumbai home with an idol of Lord Ganesha, seemingly made of organic materials. The couple were dressed to their festive finery with Anushka looking drop-dead gorgeous donning a traditional nine-yard saree.

Kohli, Anushka friends with Kanal

The celebrity couple, comprising the cricketer and actor, has maintained a strong connection with the Shiv Sena leader. In 2021, Anushka and Kohli collaborated on a video to express their appreciation to Rahul Kanal for his dedicated efforts in the realm of animal welfare.

Rahul had posted a video featuring the couple on his Instagram profile, where they expressed their gratitude and acknowledged his philanthropic contributions.

"We think it is absolutely incredible the kind of work your foundation has been doing in the field of animal welfare and just want to give you a huge shoutout and congratulate you and your foundation for the incredible work you've been putting in," Anushka Sharma said in the video. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, said, “And we also want to say that any kind of help from our end that's required to continue this noble deed of yours, we would be happy to help and wish you all the best.”

Kohli to be rested for first two ODIs against Australia

Following their triumphant victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, Team India is gearing up to take on Australia in the ODI series, commencing on Friday, September 22, ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Notably, Virat Kohli has been granted rest for the initial two ODIs and will rejoin the squad for the third match, as confirmed by the selection committee chairman, Ajit Agarkar.

Rahul Kanal joined Shinde faction

Once regarded as a trusted ally of Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal has recently made a political shift and joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. His induction into the party was marked by a warm welcome, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde present on the occasion.

In defense of his decision to switch parties, Kanal expressed that his move was driven by the perception that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tends to make decisions unilaterally, often under the influence of a select few individuals and their counsel.