Bollywood Celebs Who Opted For An Eco-Friendly Ganpati - Ayushmann To Anushka 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.
This year, a section of celebs from the film and television world have opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati.
The concept of eco-friendly Ganpati has gained popularity in recent years due to growing environmental concerns and the adverse impact of traditional plaster-of-paris (PoP) idols and chemical-based paints on water bodies and ecosystems during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Ayushmann Khurrana, recently seen in Dream Girl 2, took to Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating the eco way with the most friendly God. May He bless everyone with love and abundance."
Anushka Sharma shared an adorable portrait featuring a Ganpati idol made of clay. The actress has been a crusader for a greener environment.
Anushka also shared a picture with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She wore a traditional Kanjivaram saree.
Rajkummar Rao shared a cute picture with his wife Patralekhaa and their eco-friendly Bappa made of clay. He wrote, "May Lord Ganesha Bless us All."
Ishita Dutta, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband Vatsla Sheth also sculpted an eco-friendly Ganpati idol.
She shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "This year’s celebration is extra special as we welcome the blessings of Lord Ganesha with our little angel, Vaayu, who turns 2 months old today."
