Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Arrested For Breaching Salman Khan's Security Convoy In Bandra

The Bandra police arrested a 21-year-old man, identified as Ujjair Faiz Mohiuddin, for allegedly entering actor Salman Khan's security convoy at high speed on a two-wheeler on Tuesday night. A case has been registered against him in this matter.

According to sources, on September 18, between 12.15 am and 12.25 am, the biker followed the actor's convoy between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments, and reached Salman Khan's vehicle. The security personnel repeatedly warned him, but he did not listen. Eventually, the actor's security personnel apprehended him and handed him over to the Bandra police.

The investigation revealed that the man is a student residing near Rizvi College, Bandra West.

The Bandra police registered an FIR against him under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 18.

It is to be noted that Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, received a threat from two scooty-borne individuals on Wednesday morning. According to the police, Khan was out for his routine morning walk, when a duo approached him and the man said, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?", before zooming away.

Following Khan's complaint, the duo was identified from the CCTV footage and were arrested. They claimed to be a couple and the man said that he wanted to impress the woman, who is his girlfriend, and hence, he pulled off the stunt.

A case has been registered against the two at the Bandra police station under sections 353(2) (statement conducing to public mischief), 292 (nuisance not otherwise provided for), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita