‘Mujhe Feel Ho Gaya Ki Inko Mil Gayi Hai’: Rhiti Tiwari Reveals How She Urged Manoj Tiwari To Remarry After Sensing He’d Found Love |

Rhiti Tiwari, who has now been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20, recently opened up about her father, Manoj Tiwari’s second marriage. Recalling how she encouraged her father to take the next step in his personal life, Rhiti revealed that she sensed he had found someone when she was around 16 or 17 years old. She also shared how she eventually initiated the conversation about his marriage.

During her appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Rhiti recalled, “When I was 16-17, jab mujhe feel ho gaya ki inko mil gayi hai koi ye mereko bol nahi pa rahe hain. Samajh aa jata hai, kids are not dumb yaar.” She explained that she could tell her father had found someone but felt he would struggle to bring up the subject of his second marriage with her.

Rhiti further revealed that she decided to speak to him herself, saying, “To maine unko bola kyunki ye khud se to nahi kar payenge kabhi. You know, he is not going to be strong enough to make this decision. To maine unko bola phone kar ke, ‘Hello Dad, aap shaadi kar lijiye.’” She added that she learnt about her father’s love life around six to 12 months before his wedding.

The Bigg Boss 20 contestant also explained that her father was not comfortable discussing his personal life with her. However, describing herself as “muh-fat”, Rhiti said she took the initiative and encouraged him to get married. Recalling his reaction to her suggestion, she laughed and said that Manoj responded, “Hehe, okay.” She added that he agreed, saying, “Thik hai beta, agar tumne bola to done.”

For the unversed, Manoj Tiwari was first married to Rani Tiwari in 1999, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Rhiti Tiwari. However, after 11 years of marriage, the two parted ways, with their divorce being finalised in 2012. Years after his separation from Rani, Manoj decided to give marriage another chance and tied the knot with Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020. The Bhojpuri actor and politician reportedly took the step after his daughter Rhiti encouraged him to remarry. Manoj and Surabhi have since welcomed two daughters together.