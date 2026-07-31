'Mujhe Bohot Bully Kiya Hai': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Shagun Sharma Accuses Gaurav Khanna Of Picking On Her On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Shagun Sharma Accuses Gaurav Khanna Of Bullying Him |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Shagun Sharma recently took a dig at Gaurav Khanna, claiming that he "bullied" her during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During a recent interview, Shagun was asked which contestant she would not like to meet after the show. Without hesitation, she named Gaurav. However, she also clarified that reality shows often bring out a different side of people.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Shagun said, "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet." When asked if there was a specific reason behind her answer or if something had happened during the shoot, she replied, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai."

Explaining what she meant, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant said, "Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most." She alleged that Gaurav would often make remarks such as, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and "Don't do this," among other comments.

Shagun further claimed that Gaurav's behaviour eventually became "thode mean way mein." However, she was also quick to add that she does not believe this necessarily reflects his real personality. "I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara hai," she said, suggesting that the pressure of a reality show can often bring out a different side of contestants.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features 13 celebrity contestants battling their fears through high-octane stunts in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants this season are Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Shagun Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Gujral, Avika Gor, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Farrhana Bhat, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Arjun Bijlani, and Mouni Roy, who joined the show in a special capacity as the season progressed. The stunt-based reality show, themed "Darr Ka Naya Daur," premiered on August 1 and airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV, with streaming available on JioHotstar.