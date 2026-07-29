'Rushing Me Into An Ambulance & Taking...': Rubina Dilaik Loses Consciousness During Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Helicopter Stunt- VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik Loses Consciousness During Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Helicopter Stunt | Colors TV

Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Fans have been left concerned after reports surfaced online that the actress lost consciousness while performing a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Rubina reportedly suffered a medical emergency after feeling unwell during one of the show's high-risk tasks.

The latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shows Rubina performing a stunt in which she is suspended from a helicopter while entangled in a net. According to a report by Film Window, the actress lost consciousness during the task. The promo then shows her falling into the water after getting out of the net, with host Rohit Shetty frantically shouting her name.

The clip later shows Rubina lying unconscious as an ambulance is rushed to the location. She was immediately provided with medical assistance. According to Celeb India, Rubina said, "I wanted to begin with a bang—that was always my plan. But it didn't go exactly the way I had imagined." Her statement suggests that the incident may have taken place during the very first episode.

Explaining why she agreed to participate in the show, Rubina revealed that she wanted to set an example for her twin daughters. She said, "A huge reason I said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi was because I wanted my twin daughters to grow up knowing that their mother never backed down from a challenge."

The actress also thanked the entire Khatron Ke Khiladi team for reacting swiftly after the incident, rushing her to an ambulance, and "taking such wonderful care" of her. Recalling the frightening experience, Rubina added, "I'm incredibly grateful to the entire team for reacting so quickly, rushing me into an ambulance and taking such wonderful care of me. Honestly, I'll be watching it too, because everything I know after I passed out is from what people have told me. Without a doubt, this has been the most intense moment of my life (sic)."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to premiere on August 1, 2026, after its launch was postponed by a week. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV, while viewers can also stream the episodes simultaneously on JioHotstar.