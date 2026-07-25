'Hamare Samaj Mein Ye Bhot Acha Nahi Maana Jata Hai': Hina Khan & Rubina Dilaik Weigh In On Aamir Khan's Third Marriage

Hina Khan & Rubina Dilaik Weigh In On Aamir Khan's Third Marriage |

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik's show The Point of View has been grabbing attention lately for its candid discussions on some of the most trending and debated topics. In the latest episode, Hina, along with her husband Rocky Jaiswal, and Rubina, accompanied by her husband Abhinav Shukla, discussed whether a superstar's personal life influences their professional success. During the conversation, Rocky brought up the criticism Aamir Khan has been facing over his third marriage and asked for their views on the matter.

While Rubina believed that a superstar's personal life does impact their films and career, Hina disagreed. She questioned, "Us hisaab se to Aamir Khan ki koi film hi nahi chalni chahiye." When Rubina argued that Aamir's life had never been surrounded by any major controversy, Hina disagreed, saying, "Ye kya koi kam controversy hai," referring to his third marriage with Gauri Spratt.

Explaining her point further, Hina said, "Aam aadmi to yahi sochega na 'kya yaar phir se shadi kar raha hai?' 'isko bhi chor diya?'" Rubina interrupted, saying, "Why are we judging?" She argued that Aamir has delivered several blockbuster films, yet people focus more on his marriage than his achievements.

Hina and Rocky clarified that they were not judging Aamir for his personal choices. However, Hina explained, "Hamare samaj mein ye bhot acha nahi maana jata hai Rubina, shadi pe shadi pe shadi." Rocky added, "Shaadi choro, divorce hi acha mana nahi jata hai." Hina further pointed out that while society has become more accepting over time, there are still many communities where multiple marriages and divorce are not viewed positively.

Despite their differing opinions, Hina and Rubina concluded that Aamir is a "good guy" and agreed that people continue to love and admire him despite him getting married for the third time. Despite all the disagreements, Rubina continues to believe that a star's personal life affect professional life.