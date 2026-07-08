Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Postponed Due To TRP Blackout; Here's Rohit Shetty's Show's New Premiere Date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Postponed Due To TRP Blackout |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was originally scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2026. However, the stunt-based reality show has now been postponed amid the ongoing TRP blackout, leaving fans wondering about its new release date. Here's everything we know so far about when the Rohit Shetty-hosted show is expected to premiere.

When Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release?

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been pushed back by a week. The highly anticipated reality show will now premiere on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Announcing the revised release date, the makers dropped a fresh promo on social media. Sharing it, Colors TV wrote, "Lagegi jaan ki baazi, kyunki shuru ho raha hai darr ka naya daur! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi15, 1st August se, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf Colors aur Jio Hotstar par."

Why Was Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Release Postponed?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been postponed due to the ongoing TRP blackout. The current blackout comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to temporarily suspend the publication of television ratings until it secures a renewed licence and complies with the new Television Ratings Policy, 2026.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat, and social media personality Orry (Orhan Awatramani). The season also marks the return of several former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants, promising a mix of experienced daredevils and fresh challengers.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the finalists, several reports have claimed that Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt and Rithvik Dhanjani have secured spots in the Top 3, with Karan Wahi reportedly finishing fourth. However, another set of reports suggests Karan and Farrhana are the final two contenders for the trophy. Neither the finalists nor the winner has been officially confirmed yet.