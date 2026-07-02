'We Literally Have People For This': Orry Teases Rubina Dilaik Over Her Messy Room After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Wrap; Actress's Savage Reply Wins Internet

Orry Teases Rubina Dilaik Over Her Messy Room After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Wrap |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has officially wrapped up its shoot, and Rubina Dilaik gave fans a glimpse of the aftermath as she packed her bags to head home. The actress shared a series of photos and videos on social media, showing her room in complete disarray, with clothes and accessories scattered all over the bed and floor. However, it wasn't the messy room that grabbed everyone's attention, it was Rubina's hilarious banter with Orry in the comments section.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rubina said, "Hey, my beautiful people. I want you to witness me doing these stunts of my life." She was then seen packing her clothes and vacuum-sealing them into storage bags. She later shared another clip captioned "Four hours later," revealing the chaotic state of her room. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Make your MESS your MESSAGE …… !! NO …. Not this kind of 'message'."

Reacting to the post, Orry commented, "Why r u doing all this ?? We literally have people to do all this stuff for us?" Rubina gave him a cheeky reply, writing, "Cape Town mein? Btw I witnessed u dumping your bag as a trash can." Joining the fun, Ruhaanika Dhawan responded to Orry's comment with, "You mean YOU."

Orry then dropped another comment, saying, "Hahahah when were u pumping these," while Ruhaanika also chimed in, writing, "Can relate."

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has officially concluded, with host Rohit Shetty and the contestants returning from Cape Town after wrapping up the action-packed schedule. While the makers are yet to announce the winner, several unverified reports and leaked updates claim that Avinash Mishra has emerged as the strongest contender after reportedly securing the Ticket to Finale, with his name also doing the rounds as the alleged winner. However, there is no official confirmation from Colors TV or the production team yet. As for the premiere, the stunt-based reality show is expected to hit television screens in late July 2026, with July 25 being the date most widely reported, although the channel has not made a formal announcement.