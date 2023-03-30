 Mrunal Thakur reveals she lost a film to Priyanka Chopra, praises PeeCee’s work
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMrunal Thakur reveals she lost a film to Priyanka Chopra, praises PeeCee’s work

Mrunal Thakur reveals she lost a film to Priyanka Chopra, praises PeeCee’s work

Mrunal shared that she had auditioned for the movie but unfortunately, she didn't get the part.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra | Photo File

Mrunal Thakur, the rising star of Bollywood, has come a long way since her humble beginnings in television. She has been promoting her latest film, Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the city. But it was her recent appearance at a recent event that caught everyone's attention.

And, do you know? During the event, Mrunal made a surprising revelation about her career struggles.

Despite proving her acting prowess in a short span of time, Mrunal shared that she has had her fair share of struggles in the industry. In fact, she revealed that she once lost out on a movie to none other than global star Priyanka Chopra. 

Read Also
Gumraah Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur impresses with his action-packed avatar, cop Mrunal Thakur looks...
article-image

Here’s what the actress said

The film in question was ‘Jai Gangaajal’ which saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role.

Mrunal shared that she had auditioned for the movie but unfortunately, she didn't get the part. 

However, the actress had nothing but praise for Priyanka, saying that she loves her work and admires the actress.

Read Also
Mrunal Thakur breaks down in tears, says 'It's ok to be naive and vulnerable'
article-image

Mrunal is optimistic about the incident 

The Sita Ramam actress further stated that she probably couldn’t have done what Priyanka did in that film. She thinks she wasn’t ready back then for that character or a movie. “To reach there, you need to put in a lot of effort. It’s like God gives you when you learn to value it genuinely,” she said.

Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in ‘Gumraah’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, It’s a Hindi remake of 2019’s hit Tamil movie ‘Thadam’ and she will be playing a cop in this movie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Natural Star Nani serves us charming looks during 'Dasara' promotions: SEE PICS

Natural Star Nani serves us charming looks during 'Dasara' promotions: SEE PICS

Mrunal Thakur reveals she lost a film to Priyanka Chopra, praises PeeCee’s work

Mrunal Thakur reveals she lost a film to Priyanka Chopra, praises PeeCee’s work

Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty elevate the Telugu hinterland drama with...

Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty elevate the Telugu hinterland drama with...

Dior's Fall 2023: Isha Ambani, Anushka Sharma and others at the fashion event in Mumbai

Dior's Fall 2023: Isha Ambani, Anushka Sharma and others at the fashion event in Mumbai

Rekha and Maria Grazia Chiuri: Take a look at the iconic fashion duo of the season

Rekha and Maria Grazia Chiuri: Take a look at the iconic fashion duo of the season