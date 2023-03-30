Mrunal Thakur reveals she lost a film to Priyanka Chopra, praises PeeCee’s work

Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra | Photo File

Mrunal Thakur, the rising star of Bollywood, has come a long way since her humble beginnings in television. She has been promoting her latest film, Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the city. But it was her recent appearance at a recent event that caught everyone's attention.

And, do you know? During the event, Mrunal made a surprising revelation about her career struggles.

Despite proving her acting prowess in a short span of time, Mrunal shared that she has had her fair share of struggles in the industry. In fact, she revealed that she once lost out on a movie to none other than global star Priyanka Chopra.

Here’s what the actress said

The film in question was ‘Jai Gangaajal’ which saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role.

Mrunal shared that she had auditioned for the movie but unfortunately, she didn't get the part.

However, the actress had nothing but praise for Priyanka, saying that she loves her work and admires the actress.

Mrunal is optimistic about the incident

The Sita Ramam actress further stated that she probably couldn’t have done what Priyanka did in that film. She thinks she wasn’t ready back then for that character or a movie. “To reach there, you need to put in a lot of effort. It’s like God gives you when you learn to value it genuinely,” she said.

Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in ‘Gumraah’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, It’s a Hindi remake of 2019’s hit Tamil movie ‘Thadam’ and she will be playing a cop in this movie.