 'Movie Release Kab Ho Rahi Hai?': Salman Khan Unveils New Song Titled Jai Hind From Maatrubhumi On Dussehra; Fans Ask About Release Date Update
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HomeEntertainment'Movie Release Kab Ho Rahi Hai?': Salman Khan Unveils New Song Titled Jai Hind From Maatrubhumi On Dussehra; Fans Ask About Release Date Update

'Movie Release Kab Ho Rahi Hai?': Salman Khan Unveils New Song Titled Jai Hind From Maatrubhumi On Dussehra; Fans Ask About Release Date Update

Salman Khan shared Jai Hind from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi on Dussehra, prompting fans to demand its release date. The film was reportedly delayed after the Defence and I&B ministries raised concerns over its anti-China tone. Recent reports claimed the Apoorva Lakhia directorial received an NOC from the I&B Ministry. However, its release date remains unannounced.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
'Movie Release Kab Ho Rahi Hai?': Salman Khan Unveils New Song Titled Jai Hind From Maatrubhumi On Dussehra; Fans Ask About Release Date Update
Salman Khan Unveils New Song Titled Jai Hind From Maatrubhumi On Dussehra | Instagram

Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi was slated to release in April this year. But the film was postponed, and it is yet to see the light of day. There have been multiple reports about the film that it faced delays after the Ministry of Defence and the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry raised concerns over its strongly anti-China tone. But a few days ago, there were reports that the Apoorva Lakhia directorial had been granted an NOC by the I&B Ministry. The release date of Maatrubhumi has not yet been announced, but on the festival of Dussehra, Salman unveiled a song from the film titled Jai Hind.

Salman Khan unveils Jai Hind song

The actor shared the song with his fans on Instagram and wrote a funny caption, "2 days out of 365 days to show yr love, respect and patriotism for your mother land is not enough. Saal bhar hona mangta hai boss. Here comes the lyrical cut of #JaiHind for u. Hope u like it n if u don’t then Himesh n Stebin ka insta ya X handle toh hoga he na (sic)."

Watch Jai Hind song below...

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Fans ask for Maatrubhumi release date

As soon as Salman posted the song on Instagram, fans flooded his comments section about the release date of the movie. Check out the comments below...

Maatrubhumi title change

When the Salman Khan-starrer was announced, it was titled Battle Of Galwan. Later, the title of the film was changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

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Maatrubhumi release date

There have been reports that Maatrubhumi might release by the end of November or early December, but there's no confirmation about it.

Well, we are sure fans of Salman are eagerly looking forward to watching him on the big screens as an Army officer.

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