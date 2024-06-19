Mobile Phones To Be Allowed In Bigg Boss OTT 3 House? Host Anil Kapoor Drops Hint

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to for a grand launch on the 21st of June. From speculations surrounding various names participating in the show to Anil Kapoor hosting the show this season, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been the talk of the town off late.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Based Influencer Shivani Kumari All Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Exclusive)

Well, before the grand streaming of the show on the 21st of June, a press conference with host Anil Kapoor was held for the media yesterday. It was during this press conference that the actor was quizzed about a variety of things related to the show. However, it was Munawar Faruqui's question to the host that has been making headlines amid all the avid viewers of the show. Munawar was seen asking Anil that since the tagline of the show says 'karte hai na kuch alag,' what different will be seen in the show and is it going to be like mobile phones being allowed? To this, Anil Kapoor was seen saying, 'Kuch bhi ho sakta hai.'

Further Munawar was also seen asking the host if he has replaced Salman Khan on the show. Replying to this, Anil says, ''Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta, he is irreplacable but so is Anil Kapoor.''

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, while Sai Ketan Rao, Wadapao girl Chandrika Dixit and UP based influencer Shivani Kumari have been confirmed for the show, Anjum Fakih, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Mika Singh, Giorgia Adriani and others are speculated to be entering the show this season.