Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi And Divyenndu's Film Strong Hold Despite Drop, Crosses ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day | Photo Via YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theaters on September 4, continues to enjoy a strong response from audiences, largely driven by the massive popularity of the Prime Video series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik and others.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7

On Day 7, Mirzapur: The Movie collected an estimated Rs 10.55 crore net in India across 10,379 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded a 15.9% drop from Wednesday's Rs 12.55 crore net collection. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 148.45 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 176.94 crore.

Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

The film also continued to perform well in overseas markets. It earned around Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, taking its overseas gross total to approximately Rs 35.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached an impressive Rs 212.44 crore.

In the Hindi market, the film collected around Rs 10.50 crore, while the Telugu version contributed approximately Rs 5 lakh on Day 7.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film's budget, reports suggest that Mirzapur: The Movie was made at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore.

Considering the reported budget, Day 7 collections are good. The relatively modest 15.9% day-on-day drop also indicates that the film is maintaining healthy momentum. If the trend continues over the second weekend, Mirzapur: The Movie could emerge as a clear theatrical success.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."